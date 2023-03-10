An Momose's Shitasaki Kara Koi BL Manga About 'Cakeverse' Gets Mini Anime Shorts on YouTube

Futabasha began streaming a mini anime short for An Momose's Shitasaki Kara Koi (Love from the Tip of the Tongue) boys' love manga on Friday:

There will be two more episodes that will stream on Fridays for the next two consecutive weeks.

Yoshiki Nakajima plays Tatsunari, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka plays Naruya. The story revolves around the "cakeverse," in which people are categorized as "forks" and "cakes." Tatsunari is a "fork," who has lost his taste for people, except for "cakes." Naruya is a "cake," who is specifically scrumptious for "forks."

Yoshitomo is directing the mini anime at AQUAARIS, and is also in charge of SD (superdeformed) design. Bit Grooove Promotion handled the sound production.

Momose launched the manga on Futabasha 's Chillche Comics (formerly Comic Marginal & h) website on January 21. Futabasha published the manga's first compiled book volume on Friday. The manga's first volume has a special edition that includes a drama CD, which also stars Nakajima and Matsuoka.