Bocchi The Rock! Manga Tops 2 Million in Circulation After Reprints

All 5 volumes, anthology comic received recent reprints

© Aki Hamaji, Houbunsha

The official Twitter account for'smagazine announced on Friday that's four-panel mangahas topped 2 million copies in circulation following recent reprints of all five compiled book volumes and the anthology comic volume.

The number is not a sales statistic, and not all of the 2 million copies have been sold.

Hamaji launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in December 2017, and the series is ongoing. Houbunsha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on November 26.

The manga's story follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

The manga inspired an anime that premiered on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels on October 9, and it also ran on MRT Miyazaki Broadcasting , MBS , RKB Mainichi Broadcasting , and AT-X . ABEMA streamed the anime at the same time as the earliest television broadcast, followed by other services. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.