Ghost Trick Remastered Game's Trailer Reveals March 30 Launch Date

The official Capcom U.S.A. YouTube channel began streaming a trailer for the remastered version of its Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective game on Friday. The trailer reveals that the game will launch on March 30.

© Capcom

The remastered version of the game will launch for theSwitch,4, Xbox One, and PC via. The game will be available in Japanese, English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean.

The game is a remastered version of the original Nintendo DS game, which debuted in Japan in 2010, and in the West in 2011. Players take on the role of Sissel, a ghost that can possess objects to manipulate them. Players must use this ability to thwart the death of various characters and find out the truth behind Sissel's murder.

CAPCOM describes the game:

One Night to Solve the Mystery of Your Death I woke up as a ghost on the outskirts of the city, with no memories I could call my own.

Why was I killed? Who killed me?

Who...was I?

My soul will disappear at dawn's first light.

The one-night solo detective chase begins now!

Shu Takumi , the director of the Ace Attorney games, also directed Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective .