Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Film Opens at #1 in S. Korea

Film sold 143,497 tickets in S. Korea on 1st day

Suzume

's film opened in South Korea on Wednesday, selling 143,497 tickets and ranking #1 in the South Korean box office on its first day. The film earned US$1,113,725 on its first day and has earned a total of US$2,287,844 as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, The First Slam Dunk ranked at #2 and "World Tour Jōei: Kimetsu no Yaiba Jōgen Shūketsu, Soshite Katanakaji no Sato e" (World Tour Screenings: Demon Slayer: The Upper Ranks Gather and Onward to the Swordsmith Village) ranked at #4 in South Korea on Wednesday.

The First Slam Dunk is currently the highest-selling anime film of all time in South Korea.

Suzume has earned a cumulative total of about 14,039,211,070 yen (about US$103 million) in Japan as of Sunday. The film is now the 15th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, and the ninth highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan, having surpassed Jujutsu Kaisen 0 .

The film opened at #1 on November 11 and sold 1.33 million tickets to earn 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days.

The film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more than Shinkai's acclaimed your name. film, which earned 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the time) in its first three days. It also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You , marking the strongest opening three days of Shinkai's films.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. RADWIMPS scored the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."



Sources: KOFIC, Livedoor News via Otakomu