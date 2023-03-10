News
Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Film Opens at #1 in S. Korea
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Makoto Shinkai's Suzume (Suzume no Tojimari) film opened in South Korea on Wednesday, selling 143,497 tickets and ranking #1 in the South Korean box office on its first day. The film earned US$1,113,725 on its first day and has earned a total of US$2,287,844 as of Thursday.
Meanwhile, The First Slam Dunk ranked at #2 and "World Tour Jōei: Kimetsu no Yaiba Jōgen Shūketsu, Soshite Katanakaji no Sato e" (World Tour Screenings: Demon Slayer: The Upper Ranks Gather and Onward to the Swordsmith Village) ranked at #4 in South Korea on Wednesday.
The First Slam Dunk is currently the highest-selling anime film of all time in South Korea.
Suzume has earned a cumulative total of about 14,039,211,070 yen (about US$103 million) in Japan as of Sunday. The film is now the 15th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, and the ninth highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan, having surpassed Jujutsu Kaisen 0.
The film opened at #1 on November 11 and sold 1.33 million tickets to earn 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days.
The film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more than Shinkai's acclaimed your name. film, which earned 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the time) in its first three days. It also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You, marking the strongest opening three days of Shinkai's films.
Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."
Shinkai (your name., Weathering With You) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka (your name., Weathering With You) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya (your name., Garden of Words) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji (Children Who Chase Lost Voices) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. RADWIMPS scored the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi (Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, RWBY: Ice Queendom) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS. TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."
Sources: KOFIC, Livedoor News via Otakomu