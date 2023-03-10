Resident Evil 4 Remake Game Streams Demo Launch Trailer

Remake launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC on March 24

The official Twitter account for the Resident Evil franchise began streaming a demo launch trailer on Thursday for the remake of CAPCOM 's Resident Evil 4 game. The demo version of the game launched on Thursday.

Roost to Condor One.

The #ResidentEvil4 demo has landed! Agents are encouraged to play as long as they want and as many times as they want to prepare for Resident Evil 4 when it launches March 24th, 2023. 🌿 pic.twitter.com/uex8oprYrC — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 9, 2023

CAPCOM also began streaming three short trailers for the game on Thursday.

The game will release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 24. CAPCOM teases that the game will have a "reimagined storyline," and a new graphical art style based on the company's proprietary RE engine.

CAPCOM will also release the game in a Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition. The Deluxe Edition will contain additional content, such as bonus costumes, weapons, and a treasure map. The Collector's Edition will only be available in a physical release, and will include the content from the Deluxe Edition, as well as a figure of Leon, a phyiscal map, and art book. Those who pre-order the game will receive the "Attache Case: Gold" and "Special Charm: Handgun Ammo" in-game items, while those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition will receive the "Attache Case: Classic" and "Special Charm: Green Herb" in-game items.

CAPCOM released the Resident Evil 4 game for GameCube and later for PlayStation 2 in 2005. The company has since ported the game to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Wii, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS and Android devices, and PC. The game shipped on Switch in May 2019. The game got a new virtual reality version for the Oculus Quest 2 headset system in October 2021. The game's story follows Leon S. Kennedy as he tries to rescue the U.S. president's daughter.

