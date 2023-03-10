The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails Game's Trailer Reveals Fall Release

Trailer previews gameplay

NIS America began streaming on Friday an introductory gameplay trailer for Falcom's The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails game, and it reveals that the game will launch in the West for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in fall.

The game is getting a limited edition for Switch and PS4, and it includes a 2-disc soundtrack, hardcover art book, acrylic figure, bookmark, lenticular sleeve, and box.

© Falcom, NIS America

The remastered game debuted for PS4 in Japan in June 2021. The game launched for PC via Steam in Japan in December 2021 and for Switch in May 2022.

PH3 GmbH developed the game.

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails ( Nayuta no Kiseki ) launched in Japan for PlayStation Portable in July 2012.