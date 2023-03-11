Crunchyroll Streams Tokyo Revengers Live-Action Film

Film streams worldwide excluding Asia, Spain, Latin America

© Ken Wakui/Kodansha © 2020Tokyo Revengers Film Partners

announced on Thursday that it is streaming the first live-action film based on'smanga. The service is streaming the film worldwide excluding Asia, Spain, and Latin America.

The film opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021.

The first of the two sequel live-action films Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-) will open in Japan on April 21, while the second film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) will open on June 30.

Takumi Kitamura is returning to play Takemichi Hanagaki in the sequel films. Other returning cast members include Ryō Yoshizawa as Mikey and Yuki Yamada as Draken. Kento Nagayama joins the cast as Keisuke Baji, while Nijirō Murakami also joins as Kazutora Hanemiya, and Mahiro Takasugi joins as Chifuyu Matsuno. Taketo Tanaka ( Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins ' Yahiko Myōjin) plays Chome.

Director Tsutomu Hanabusa and producer Shota Okada are also returning.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)