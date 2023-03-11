DNF Duel Fighting Game Reveals Season Pass Release This Summer, Switch Release in April

Spectre joins game as 1st DLC character

Arc System Works revealed during its Arc World Tour 2022 Finals event on Saturday that it will release a "Season Pass 1" for the DNF Duel fighting game for the Dungeon Fighter Online ( Arad Senki ) franchise. Arc System Works also revealed that it will release the game for Nintendo Switch on April 20.

The season pass will release this summer for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam . The pass will debut with Spectre as the first DLC character. The release will also include a new battle system and a New Awakening system.

Arc System Works will release a second character in fall 2023, and another new character and a new stage in winter 2023. Two more characters will debut in 2024.

The game launched in June 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam .

Neople , Eighting, and Arc System Works announced the game at the "Dungeon & Fighter Universe Festival" event in South Korea in December 2020. The game uses Unreal Engine 4.

Neople , a subsidiary of South Korea's Nexon game development company, released the Dungeon & Fighter multiplayer beat 'em up PC game in South Korea in 2005. The game launched in Japan under the title Arad Senki in 2006. The game launched in North America under the title Dungeon Fighter Online in 2010 and ended service in 2013. A global version of the game with English text later launched in 2015.

GONZO and GK Entertainment produced the Slap Up Party: Arad Senki television anime series based on the game in 2009. The show aired for 26 episodes.

LIDEN FILMS produced a new anime in the franchise titled Arad: Gyakuten no Gear ( Arad: Reversal of Fate ). The series premiered in Japan in July 2020, although the show debuted first in China in April 2020. The anime, billed as a "Season 2," was originally slated for 2019.



Source: Press release