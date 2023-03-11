Guilty Gear -Strive- Fighting Game Adds 'Bedman?' as 8th DLC Character

New character, stage launch on April 6

Arc System Works revealed during its Arc World Tour 2022 Finals event on Saturday that it will add the DLC character "Bedman?" to the Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game as part of the game's Season Pass 2.

Image courtesy of Arc System Works © ARC SYSTEM WORKS

The character will launch in the game on April 6 alongside the new "Fairy's Forest Factory" stage.

Bedman was first playable in the Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign- game. The character is the eighth playable DLC character and 23rd playable character overall for Guilty Gear -Strive- . Arc System Works will reveal the final unannounced DLC character for the season later this year.

Arc System Works describes "Bedman?":

Bedman was a technical trickster first playable in Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign- who ultimately lost his life. Using his machine bed, Bedman's strategy was to frustrate and confuse opponents, stay evasive to find openings, and enforce deadly blows using an arsenal of automated techniques. Following his death, Bedman's bed continues to act independently during Guilty Gear -Strive- through the program he entered in his last moments. The now reawakened Delilah descends into the real world through the Absolute World created by Bedman in his dying moments and recovers her brother's bed. Now Delilah's protector, the bed (“Bedman?”) is always at her side.

The staff also revealed that they are developing a third season pass for the game.

The game originally launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in June 2021, delayed from April 2021. Arc System Works previously delayed the release of the game from late 2020 due to COVID-19.

Arc System Works released the game for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Game Pass on Tuesday.

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. The game's initial roster includes Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji, and I-NO. The game's first DLC character Goldlewis Dickinson launched in July 2021. The second DLC character Jack O' launched in August 2021. The third DLC character Happy Chaos launched in November 2021 along with the game's new “Room Customization” feature. The fourth DLC character Baiken launched in January 2022 along with the game's free "Combo Maker" update and an additional Battle Stage. The fifth DLC character Testament launched with the game's free "Digital Figure Mode" in March 2022. The game launched its "Another Story" DLC in April 2022.

The game's "Season 2" of characters launched with the sixth DLC character Bridget in August 2022. Its seventh DLC character Sin Kiske launched on November 24.

The first season pass of the game features five additional characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and an extra story. The "Season 2" DLC will contain a total of four playable DLC characters, two new battle stages, and the second color pack.

Source: Press release