Live-Action Insomniacs After School Film Reveals More Cast, June 23 Debut

Haruka Kudō, Yōichirō Saitō, more join cast

The official website for the live-action film of Makoto Ojiro 's Insomniacs After School ( Kimi wa Hōkago Insomnia ) manga revealed more cast and the film's June 23 debut on Saturday.

©オジロマコト・小学館／映画「君ソム」製作委員会

The new cast includes: (left to right in top row and then in bottom row)

Haruka Kudō as Saya Magari, Isaki's older sister

Yōichirō Saitō as Isaki's father

Tomoko Tabata as the mother of Isaki's childhood friend

MEGUMI as Isaki's mother

Masato Hagiwara as Ganta's father

©オジロマコト・小学館／映画「君ソム」製作委員会

The film stars:

Nana Mori as Isaki Magari

as Isaki Magari Daiken Okudaira as Ganta Nakami

as Ganta Nakami Yuki Sakurai as Usako Kurashiki

Minori Hagiwara as Yui Shiromaru

Kaisei Kamimura as Tao Ukegawa

Seira Anzai as Kanami Anamizu

Rico Nagase as Motoko Kanikawa

Honoka Kawasaki as Mina Nono

Chihiro Ikeda (Tokyo Rendezvous, Towako Omameda and Her Three Ex-Husbands, Creepy, Startup Girls) is directing. United Productions is planning and producing the project, and Pony Canyon is distributing.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and will release its first compiled book volume on March 21. The company describes the manga:

Two sleepless teenagers find kinship as they escape to their school's astronomy observatory. Unable to sleep at night, Ganta Nakami is cranky in class and unpopular with his classmates. Nakami discovers that the observatory, once used by the defunct astronomy club, may be the perfect place for a nap—but he's not alone. Nakami and his new friend Isaki Magari find comfort in each other while coping with insomnia. No one goes near the astronomy tower due to dark rumors about the fate of the last astronomy club members. Nakami and his classmate Magari decide it's their insomniacs' sanctuary. Unfortunately, the school faculty can't allow the unsanctioned use. But if there were a new astronomy club…

Ojiro launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in May 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th volume on January 12.

The manga is also inspiring a television anime that will premiere on April 10. The music video for rock band Macaroni Enpitsu 's "Enshin" (Centrifuge) song featured art from the manga in 2019.