Band cancels 3 concerts in April, August

© Official HiGE DANdism

April 13: UVERworld VS Series 2 days - Day 2 - UVERworld vs. Official HiGE DANdism

VS Series 2 days - Day 2 - vs. August 19: Summer Sonic 2023 (Day 1)

August 20: Summer Sonic 2023 (Day 2)

The website for theband announced on Saturday that a polyp requiring medical treatment was discovered on the vocal cords of the band's vocalist and pianist. As a result, the band is canceling its performances at the following concerts:

Fujihara explained in a message that he suddenly began having trouble using his voice last year. He apologized to those involved in organizing these events and vowed to recuperate and return to the stage.

The band will begin accepting refund requests for the " UVERworld VS Series 2 days" concert on Monday. However, ticket holders for the Summer Sonic 2023 festival are not eligible for refunds.

The four members founded the band in 2012. In anime, the band is recently well-known for performing the opening theme song "Mixed Nuts" for the Spy×Family anime last spring. The band has also performed theme songs for such anime as Hinomaru Sumo , Hello World , Tokyo Revengers , Himitsu Kessha Taka no Tsume GT , and Doraemon: Nobita's Little "Star Wars" 2021 .

The band had to cancel appearances last July after Fujihara was diagnosed with COVID-19.