Gou Tanabe's The Dunwich Horror Manga Ends in Next Chapter

The Dunwich Horror

The April issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that's manga adaptation of'sstory will end in the magazine's May issue on April 12.

Tanabe launched the manga in Monthly Comic Beam in October 2021. The manga went on hiatus in April 2022, and resumed serialization in September. Kadokawa released the manga's first and second compiled book volumes on Friday.

Lovecraft's horror novella centers on the Whateley family and a mysterious monster in the isolated village of Dunwich, Massachusetts.

Tanabe launched a manga based on H.P. Lovecraft 's The Shadow Over Innsmouth ( Innsmouth no Kage ) story in Monthly Comic Beam in May 2020, and ended it in March 2021. Dark Horse will release a single omnibus volume of the manga in English in November.

Tanabe launched the manga adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft 's The Call of Cthulhu story in Monthly Comic Beam in May 2019, and ended the manga in November 2019.

These manga are part of a series of manga adaptations of H.P. Lovecraft 's works by Tanabe. Dark Horse Comics published his manga of H.P. Lovecraft's The Hound and Other Stories in August 2017, which includes "The Hound," "The Temple," and "The Nameless City." Dark Horse Comics began releasing Tanabe's At The Mountains Of Madness manga in June 2019. The series was nominated for Best Comic by the 46th Angoulême International Comics Festival in 2019.

Tanabe also released manga based on Lovecraft's The Colour Out of Space and The Haunter of the Dark . He earlier drew an adaptation of Lovecraft's The Outsider . Tanabe ended his manga based on The Shadow Out of Time in November 2018.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.