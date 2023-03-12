Live-Action Mr. Bride Series Reveals Cast for Chihiro's Brothers, April 12 Debut

The official Twitter account for the live-action series of Natsumi Shiba 's Mr. Bride ( Watashi no Oyome-kun ) manga revealed two more cast members for the series on Monday. The two play Chihiro's older brothers. Fuji TV also revealed the show's April 12 premiere date.

©Natsumi Shiba, Kodansha, Fuji TV

Terunosuke Takezai (left in image above) plays Masami, the eldest among three brothers. Yūta Furukawa (right) plays Kaori, the middle child.

©Natsumi Shiba, Kodansha, Fuji TV

Haru will play Honoka Hayami (pictured above on left), and Mahiro Takasugi will play Chihiro Yamamoto (right).

©Natsumi Shiba, Kodansha, Fuji TV

Other cast members include (left to right in image above):

Kentarō Maeda as Ran Hanazuma, a new hire at the company's sales department

Aoi Nakamura as Iori Koga, an employee at the company's Fukuoka branch office

©Natsumi Shiba, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Toshiyuki Nakano is producing the series, andis writing the scripts.) is composing the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Hayami is the it-woman at her job—she's cool, confident, and admired by all. But her has-it-all exterior belies a dark secret...her house is a mess, and she's no good at taking care of herself! Enter Yamamoto-kun—her colleague who thinks the world of her, and who refuses to let her slobbish behavior slide. Soon he's over at her house often enough that she asks him to move in with her! Where will this roundabout relationship take them?!

Shiba debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in 2019. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on February 13.

