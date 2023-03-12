Manga UP! Global Adds 'I... Don't Want to Work Anymore. I Quit Being an Adventurer For Good and You Can't Stop Me.' Manga

Manga UP! Global announced on Sunday that it has added Meishi Murakami 's I... Don't Want to Work Anymore. I Quit Being an Adventurer For Good and You Can't Stop Me. ( "Mō... Hatarakitakunain Desu" Bōkensha Nanka Yamete Yaru. Imasara, Taigū wo Kaeru kara to Onegai Sarete mo Okotowari Desu. Boku wa Zettai Hatarakimasen. ) manga.

Image courtesy of Square Enix

The company describes the manga:

Ex, an E-rank adventurer, makes a decision one day after five years of slaving away at the guild. "I'm quitting this job!" Ex was belittled for only being able to use beginner magic, but as it turns out, it had a special trait... Even if people threaten him or ask him to do anything, it's too late for them. "I'm neeeever gonna work anymore!"

The manga is an adaptation of Bakuen's novel of the same name. Bakuen launched the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in November 2020, and the story is ongoing. SB Creative began publishing the novels in July 2021 with illustrations by Eiji Usatsuka , and released the second volume in March 2022.

Murakami ( I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years manga) launched the manga on the Gangan Online website in 2021, and the third volume will ship on May 11.

Source: Press release