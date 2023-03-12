My Happy Marriage Anime to Stream on Netflix

English version of anime's 1st visual also unveiled

Kadokawa revealed on Monday that the television anime of writer Akumi Agitogi and illustrator Tsukiho Tsukioka 's My Happy Marriage ( Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon ) light novel series will stream on Netflix this year. Netflix 's anime Twitter account also announced the stream is coming in "2023" in English, and revealed an English version of the anime's first visual on the same day.

©2023 顎木あくみ・月岡月穂/KADOKAWA/「わたしの幸せな結婚」製作委員会, Netflix

©2023 顎木あくみ・月岡月穂/KADOKAWA/「わたしの幸せな結婚」製作委員会

The anime will premiere on television in Japan in July.

The anime stars Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori and Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoki Kudo.

Other cast members include:

Takehiro Kubota ( Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly ) is directing the series at Kinema Citrus ( Made in Abyss ). Takao Abo ( 22/7 , Macross Frontier ) is in charge of storyboards and supervision. Ami Satо̄ , Takahito Ōnishi , and Momoka Toyoda are overseeing the series scripts. Shōko Yasuda ( Happy Sugar Life ) is designing the characters. Yuushi Koshida ( Ghost in the Shell Arise ) is the 3DCG director. Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden ) is composing the music.

Agitogi and Tsukioka launched the novel series in January 2019. Yen Press licensed the light novels, and it describes the story:

Born to a noble family, Miyo is raised by her abusive stepmother and married off to Kiyoka, a soldier so heartless his prior fiancées fled within three days into their engagement. With no home to return to, Miyo slowly starts to open her heart to her cold and pale husband-to-be, despite their rocky introduction... This might just be her chance at finding true love and happiness.

Rito Kohsaka 's manga adaptation debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in December 2018. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga physically and digitally in English.

A live-action film adaptation of the novels will open in Japan on March 17.

Sources: Press release, Netflix 's anime Twitter account



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.