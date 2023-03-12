One Piece Odyssey Game Gets Novel

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Magazine

This year's 15th issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that's game is getting a novel adaptation that is serializing in the"mook" (magazine book). The novel began serialization in the mook's 16th issue, which released on March 2.

Jun Esaka ( Naruto: Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust , One Piece Heroines novels) is writing the new novel, and Nakamaru is drawing the illustrations. Previous One Piece novels that ran in the One Piece Magazine include One Piece Heroines and One Piece : Ace's Story .

The One Piece Odyssey game launched on January 13, delayed from the originally planned 2022 release.

Luffy and the Straw Hat crew revisit in the world of their memories in the game.

ILCA ( Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl ) developed the JRPG, and Bandai Namco Entertainment produced the game. Original manga creator Eiichiro Oda is credited for the original story and character/monster designs. Motoi Sakuraba ( Tales of series) composed the music.



Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 15



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.