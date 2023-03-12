Tomonori Inoue's Manatsu no Grey Goo Manga Ends

Sci-fi survival manga launched in June 2022

Gray Goo of Midsummer

'sapp published the 40th and final chapter of's) manga on Friday.

Inoue launched the manga in Magazine Pocket in June 2022. Kodansha will publish the manga's fourth compiled book volume on March 16, and the fifth volume on May 17.

The sci-fi survival manga is about three high school friends: Manatsu Kurashiki, a member of the school's Kendo club; Tsumugi Midorikawa, who streams live videos of insects; and Ayano Yamaji, who likes reading about occult topics and urban legends. The three friends fail their exam, and they have to attend a supplementary class on the first day of summer. During their supplementary class, a helicopter from the Self-Defense Force suddenly lands on the school ground. The soldiers explain to their teacher that the town is in lockdown due to a nano machine attack. The three friends watching everything from their classroom are in shock when they see their teacher suddenly getting devoured by a huge number of ants.

Inoue launched the Coppelion manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 2008, before moving it to Monthly Young Magazine in 2012. Inoue ended the manga in the magazine in February 2016. Crunchyroll published the manga digitally in English, and Kodansha Comics has released all 26 volumes of the manga digitally. A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2013. Viz Media streamed the anime and later released it on home video.

Inoue launched the Candy & Cigarettes manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in January 2017. Kodansha moved the manga to the "renewed" Monthly Young Magazine in May 2021 after it published the final issue of Young Magazine the 3rd in April 2021. The manga ended in July 2021, and Kodansha published the manga's 11th and final volume in November 2021. Seven Seas licensed the manga and will release the fourth volume in English on May 16.