Giant Beasts of Ars Anime's Climax Promo Video Streamed

Anime premiered on January 6

The official website for Giant Beasts of Ars ( Ars no Kyojū ), the original co-production anime between DMM and HIDIVE , began streaming a new promotional video that previews the anime's climax:

©DMM.com・旭プロダクション／アルスの巨獣製作委員会

The anime premiered on January 6 on, and 26 other networks on the "Super Animeism" programming block.

HIDIVE is streaming the anime in North America, and it describes the show:

The great beasts created the land, but humans stole it. Angered, the beasts began eating humans, who in turn called upon the gods to fight the beasts. In the age of the sword, heroes and mythology, giant beasts are hunted by humans for profit. Jiro, who makes his living hunting beasts, encounters Kuumi, who is being chased by someone, and in that moment decides to save her. As rumors spread regarding humanity and a mysterious experiment, together they seek to discover the world's secrets.

Akira Oguro ( Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production . Ashito Ōyari designed the original characters, and Hiroshi Shimizu ( Hinata no Aoshigure background art) and Masato Kato ( Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- , Peach Boy Riverside ) are adapting those designs for animation. Norimitsu Kaihō ( Astra Lost in Space , School-Live! , Akudama Drive ) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts. Shūji Katayama ( Overlord, Saga of Tanya the Evil ) and Akinari Suzuki ( Smile Down the Runway , Redo of Healer ) are composing the music.

Japanese band Penguin Research performs the anime's opening theme song "Hengen Jizai" (Morphing Existence), and Harumi performs the ending theme song "Na mo Nai Hana" (The Nameless Flower).