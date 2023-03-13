ippatu's Tsugumi Project Manga Enters Climax With 7th Volume

Manga's 7th volume to ship in fall

© ippatu, Kodansha

Tora Tsugumi

The sixth compiled book volume of's) manga announced on March 6 that the manga will enter its climax in its seventh volume, which will ship this fall.

Japanese artist ippatu draws the manga, and French publisher Ki-oon began releasing it as an original manga in France in 2019. Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine began serializing the manga in Japan in January 2021. The fifth volume shipped in France in December 2022.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and will release the manga's first volume on May 9. The manga's second and third volumes will release in English on August 1 and October 24, respectively.

Kodansha USA Publishing describes the manga's story:

In the far future, a soldier named Leon is taken from his family on a trumped-up charge and dropped into a suicide mission: Recover a dangerous weapon from a deadly place — a place ruled by huge, irradiated, mutated monsters —a place once known, 200 years ago, as Japan. He and his teammates aren't expected to survive this place. One of the scant pieces of information they have is the weapon's name: Tsugumi.