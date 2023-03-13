Shinichi Ishizuka's Blue Giant Explorer Manga Ends in 4 Chapters

© Shinichi Ishizuka, Shogakukan

Blue Giant Explorer

This year's sixth issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that'smanga will end in four chapters.

The manga features protagonist Dai Miyamoto going to America.

Ishizuka launched the manga – the third in his Blue Giant jazz manga series – in Big Comic in May 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on February 10.

Ishizuka ( Gaku - Minna no Yama ) launched the Blue Giant manga in Big Comic in May 2013, and ended it in August 2016. The manga was nominated for the eighth Manga Taisho Awards in 2015, as well as the ninth awards in 2016. The manga won the Grand Prize in the Manga Division of the 20th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2017.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the 10-volume manga series as five omnibus volumes, and it describes the story:

Miyamoto Dai, a student with a taste for basketball, changes his life the first time he sees a live jazz performance. The incredible music strikes a chord deep inside him, and he immediately decides to dedicate himself to the saxophone. He has no skills, no formal training, and no idea what he's up against, but his obsession drives him to play that instrument day after day. Will passion be enough to become the player of his dreams? This award-winning manga from Shinichi Ishizuka , compiled into five omnibus volumes for its English debut, is a pitch-perfect drama about the power of music.

The manga inspired an anime film adaptation, which premiered on February 17.

Ishizuka launched the Blue Giant Supreme sequel manga in Big Comic in September 2016, and ended it in April 2020. The manga had 10 volumes.

The Blue Giant manga series has a cumulative total of 10 million copies in circulation.