Shiro Usazaki Draws Interactive 1-Shot Manga 'Kimi to Aoi Yoru no'

Murder mystery manga puts readers as character in story with interactive game element

This year's 15th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the magazine's next issue will publish a new one-shot manga titled "Kimi to Aoi Yoru no" (A Blue Night With You), which will include an interactive "murder mystery" element. The manga places readers as a participant in the mystery, and will ask users to access a site, which will allow them to act within the story themselves.

The manga's story centers on four classmates who gather at a school at night to figure out the disappearance of a mysterious girl in the school, three weeks after the disappearance happened.

Shiro Usazaki , the former artist for the manga act-age , is drawing the manga. Saori Kida, a well-known designer of escape games, is writing the one-shot manga. Muneaki Takaoka designed the storyboards for the manga. Kizuki Shinoda is the designer of the game segment of the manga.