Space Adventure Cobra Series Gets New Game for Consoles, PC

© BUICHI TERASAWA／ART TEKNIKA・TMS

Microids andannounced on Monday that they are producing a game based on's(or) manga. The game will get a release on PC and consoles, but the companies did not specify which consoles.

The game in the pre-production stage.

Terasawa published the Cobra manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1978 to 1984. The manga followed the titular Cobra, a man who can turn his left arm into a gun, and who is on the run from authorities and nefarious forces due to his mysterious past.

The manga was adapted into a 31-episode television anime and film in 1982. The Space Adventure Cobra - The Movie anime opened in July 1982, three months before the television series premiered. Nozomi Entertainment released the TV anime on DVD, and the anime previously streamed on the company's YouTube channel and Crunchyroll until Nozomi Entertainment 's license expired. Discotek Media released the television anime on Blu-ray Disc. Discotek also released the Space Adventure Cobra anime film on DVD in 2012, on Blu-ray Disc in 2015, and on Ultra-High Definition (UHD) 4K Blu-ray Disc in 2019.

A video anime project, Cobra The Animation: The Psychogun , launched in Japan in 2008. A second two-volume project, Cobra The Animation: Time Drive , followed in 2009, and a new Cobra The Animation television series aired in 2010.



Source: Microids via Gematsu