Yoshinobu Yamada's Satanophany Manga Takes Break

Manga returns on April 24

© Yoshinobu Yamada, Kodansha

This year's 15th issue of'sannounced on Monday that'smanga will take a break starting in the magazine's next issue, and will return in the magazine's combined 21st and 22nd issue on April 24.

The manga entered the final stage of its story in July 2021.

The manga's "Gekidan (Troupe) arc" ended on Monday.

The manga is set in a world like ours, but where an illness known as Medusa Syndrome exists. This illness that haunts Japan turns normal girls into ruthless killers. The story centers on Chika, a normal, everyday girl who is suddenly whisked away from her life into Haguro Prison, an island prison for those suffering from Medusa Syndrome. Now Chika must find a way to survive in an environment of murderers.

Yamada launched the manga in Weekly Young Magazine in March 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 24th compiled book volume on March 6.

Yamada launched the Deathtopia manga in April 2014, and ended it in November 2016. Kodansha published eight volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing published all eight volumes digitally in English.