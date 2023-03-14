Aki Iwai's Abe-kun's Got Me Now! Manga Reaches Climax in Next Volume

Manga's climax starts in 12th volume in summer

© Aki Iwai, Kodansha

Abe-kun's Got Me Now!

The 11th compiled book volume of's) manga revealed on Monday that the manga will enter its climax in its 12th volume, which will ship this summer.

Iwai launched the manga on pixiv 's Palcy manga app in 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing started publishing the manga digitally in June 2020. The company describes the story:

Akari couldn't think less of her school's karate champ, Abe-kun, despite him being the national champion. He's giant, uncouth, and couldn't be more different than her sweet angel and childhood friend, Takuto. But when Abe-kun injures his arm protecting her, she takes it upon herself to get him healed—after all, the school's pride is at stake—but finds the tables suddenly turned when he confesses to her! Now she's the goal he's aiming for, and she'll soon find out how driven a national champion can be!