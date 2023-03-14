Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Anime Opens at #1 in Mexico

Screening premiered on March 9 in Mexico

The official Twitter account of Mexican anime distributor Konnichiwa! announced on Monday that "World Tour Jōei: Kimetsu no Yaiba Jōgen Shūketsu, Soshite Katanakaji no Sato e" (World Tour Screenings: Demon Slayer: The Upper Ranks Gather and Onward to the Swordsmith Village), the theatrical screenings of the upcoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen ) television anime, ranked at #1 in its opening weekend.

The screening premiered on 759 screens across Mexico. The distributor did not release any box-office figures, but several industry-related Twitter accounts in Mexico claimed that the film sold 682,000 tickets for an estimated 63.5 to 64.4 million Mexican pesos (about US$3.35-3.40 million) in its opening weekend.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend in Japan, selling 813,000 tickets and earning 1,158,765,410 yen (about US$8.75 million) in its first three days.

The screenings opened on February 3 in 418 theaters in Japan. The film began screening in MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema on February 25.

The screenings include episodes 10 and 11 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc , as well as the first Swordsmith Village Arc episode. The screenings will play in theaters in over 95 countries and territories.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc will premiere on television on April 9 with a one-hour special.

Director Haruo Sotozaki , character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima , the animation studio ufotable , and the main cast are all returning for the new arc.

