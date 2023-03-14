Dokapon Kingdom: Connect Switch Game's Trailer Reveals May 9 Launch in West

Game debuts in Japan on April 13

Idea Factory International began streaming a new English trailer for Compile Heart and developer Sting 's Dokapon Kingdom remake game for the Switch titled Dokapon Kingdom: Connect on Tuesday, and it reveals that the game will launch physically and digitally in North America and Europe on May 9.

©2023 STING/ IDEA FACTORY / COMPILE HEART

The game will debut for the Switch in Japan on April 13.

The game will have new online multiplayer features and will feature three standard jobs: Warrior, Magician, and Thief. The game will also feature six advanced jobs: Alchemist, Cleric, Spellsword, Monk, Acrobat, and Ninja.

The Dokapon series is a hybrid RPG and board game. Players roll dice to move their character that number of spaces on the board. Landing on spaces triggers battles, events, mini-games, and encounters with other players, growing their player character as they progress.

Sting developed the two prior games in the series, Dokapon Kingdom and Dokapon Journey . Dokapon Kingdom launched for the PlayStation 2 in 2007, and on the Wii in 2008. Atlus released the Wii version of the game in the West in 2008. Dokapon Journey launched for the Nintendo DS in Japan in 2008.



