Kyushu Asahi Broadcasting Reveals YouTuNya Original TV Anime

Anime centers on 3 different streamer cats

Kyushu Asahi Broadcasting announced on Tuesday that it is producing an original television anime titled YouTuNya that will premiere in April on Kyushu Asahi Broadcasting 's "Asadesu. KBC" program, as well as on YouTube , TikTok, and Instagram.

©ユーチューニャー／ニャーを見守る会

The anime will focus on the everyday lives of three different streamer cats: Nya, who has a minor channel; Tomoneko, who has a popular channel; and Tsuyoneko, who has a channel right in the middle of the struggle.

Kyō Yatate is directing the anime at Lesprit , and is also the sound director. Shaberry Man is penning the scripts. Takada Bear is designing the characters. Anchor and Kōsuke Nishimoto are composing the music. Bushiroad Move is credited for music and sound production.

Source: Comic Natalie