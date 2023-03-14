News
MAN WITH A MISSION Announce International Tour Dates in N. America, Europe for May/June
posted on by Alex Mateo
Band perform themes for Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, The Seven Deadly Sins, Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
The MAN WITH A MISSION band announced on Tuesday their international tour dates for May and June:
North America:
- May 14 – U.S.: San Francisco, August Hall
- May 15 – U.S.: Los Angeles, The Regent Theater
- May 18 – U.S.: Dallas, Cambridge Room at HOB Dallas
- May 19 – U.S.: Houston, Bronze Peacock at HOB Houston
- May 21 – U.S.: Chicago, House of Blues
- May 25 – Canada: Toronto, The Axis Club
- May 26 – U.S.: New York, Irving Plaza
- May 28 – U.S.: Boston, Brighton Music Hall
Europe:
- June 11 – Czech Republic: Hradec Kralove, Rock For People
- June 13 – Netherlands: Amsterdam, Melkweg
- June 14 – France: Paris, La Cigale
- June 25 – Germany: Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus
- June 27 – Germany: Munich, Backstage
- June 30 – Spain: Viveiro, Resurrection Festival
U.K.:
- June 16 – England: London, O2 Academy Islington
- June 18 – England: Manchester, Rebellion
- June 21 – Scotland: Glasgow, The Garage
MAN WITH A MISSION and milet will perform the opening theme song "Kizuna no Kiseki" (Bonds of Miracle) for the upcoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen) television anime.
MAN WITH A MISSION previously performed themes for Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans, Vinland Saga, the fifth season of My Hero Academia, The Seven Deadly Sins, and the first two seasons of the Log Horizon anime series. They also contributed songs for the Crows Explode, HK/Hentai Kamen, and Judge live-action films. The band is notable for performing in wolf masks, and referring to themselves as wolves.
Source: Press release