News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 12-18

posted on by Alex Mateo
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Blue Thermal anime; The Dragon's Betrothed, I Didn't Mean to Fall in Love manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blue Thermal BDPlease Shout! Factory US$26.98 March 14
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$34.98 March 14
Sing a Bit of Harmony BD/DVDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$34.98 March 14
WATAMOTE: No Matter How I Look at It, It’s You Guys' Fault I’m Not Popular! BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 March 14

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Animal Crossing New Horizons: Deserted Island Diary Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 14
Be My Love, My Lord GNCite Tokyopop US$13.99 March 14
Call of the Night GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 March 14
Dinosaur Sanctuary GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 14
The Dragon's Betrothed GN 1Please Viz Media US$12.99 March 14
Ex-Yakuza and Stray Kitten GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 14
Fly Me to the Moon GN 16Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 14
Golden Sparkle GNPlease Viz Media US$12.99 March 14
The Great Cleric GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 14
Helck GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 14
I Didn't Mean to Fall in Love GNPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 March 14
I Get the Feeling That Nobukuni-san Likes Me GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 14
Kageki Shojo!! GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 14
Kiruru Kill Me GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 14
Mao GN 10Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 14
Marginal Operation GN 13Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 14
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 13Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 14
My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 11Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 14
Ragna Crimson GN 8Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 March 14
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 March 14
Yakuza Lover GN 8Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 14
YoRHa: Pearl Harbor Descent Record - A NieR:Automata Story GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 March 14

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ace of the Diamond GN 42Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 14
Call of the Night GN 11Cite Viz Media US$6.99 March 14
Dinosaur Sanctuary GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 March 14
The Dragon's Betrothed GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 14
Ex-Yakuza and Stray Kitten GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 14
The Fable GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 14
Fly Me to the Moon GN 16Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 14
Gang King GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 14
Golden Sparkle GNPlease Viz Media US$6.99 March 14
The Great Cleric GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 14
Helck GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 14
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 13
I Get the Feeling That Nobukuni-san Likes Me GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 14
JOY GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 14
Kageki Shojo!! GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 14
Karate Master Isekai GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 15
Kiruru Kill Me GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 14
Life 2: Giver/Taker GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 14
Mao GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 14
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 13Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 14
Matcha Made in Heaven GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 14
My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 14
Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 15
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 14
Ragna Crimson GN 8Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 March 14
Record of Wortenia War GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 15
Shaman King The Super Star GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 14
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 14
WIND BREAKER GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 14
Yakuza Lover GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 14
Young Lady Albert Is Courting Disaster GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 16

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 14
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Novel 1Cite Vertical US$14.95 March 14
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 14
The Dawn of the Witch Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$14.95 March 14
The Death Mage Novel 2Please One Peace US$14.95 March 14
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 14
Tearmoon Empire Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 14
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 14

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 16
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 3Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 March 14
My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 13
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 16

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix Switch, PS5, PS4 gamePlease PQube US$39.99 March 16
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Switch gameCite Nintendo US$59.99 March 16
The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure Switch, PS4, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork NIS America US$49.99 March 14


