North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 12-18
posted on by Alex Mateo
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Blue Thermal anime; The Dragon's Betrothed, I Didn't Mean to Fall in Love manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Blue Thermal BDPlease
|Shout! Factory
|US$26.98
|March 14
|Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$34.98
|March 14
|Sing a Bit of Harmony BD/DVDCite
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$34.98
|March 14
|WATAMOTE: No Matter How I Look at It, It’s You Guys' Fault I’m Not Popular! BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|March 14
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Animal Crossing New Horizons: Deserted Island Diary Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 14
|Be My Love, My Lord GNCite
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|March 14
|Call of the Night GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 14
|Dinosaur Sanctuary GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 14
|The Dragon's Betrothed GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 14
|Ex-Yakuza and Stray Kitten GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 14
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 14
|Golden Sparkle GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 14
|The Great Cleric GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 14
|Helck GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 14
|I Didn't Mean to Fall in Love GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 14
|I Get the Feeling That Nobukuni-san Likes Me GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 14
|Kageki Shojo!! GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 14
|Kiruru Kill Me GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 14
|Mao GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 14
|Marginal Operation GN 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 14
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 14
|My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 14
|Ragna Crimson GN 8Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|March 14
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|March 14
|Yakuza Lover GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 14
|YoRHa: Pearl Harbor Descent Record - A NieR:Automata Story GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|March 14
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ace of the Diamond GN 42Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 14
|Call of the Night GN 11Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 14
|Dinosaur Sanctuary GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 14
|The Dragon's Betrothed GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 14
|Ex-Yakuza and Stray Kitten GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 14
|The Fable GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 14
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 14
|Gang King GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 14
|Golden Sparkle GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 14
|The Great Cleric GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 14
|Helck GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 14
|How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 13
|I Get the Feeling That Nobukuni-san Likes Me GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 14
|JOY GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 14
|Kageki Shojo!! GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 14
|Karate Master Isekai GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 15
|Kiruru Kill Me GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 14
|Life 2: Giver/Taker GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 14
|Mao GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 14
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 14
|Matcha Made in Heaven GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 14
|My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 14
|Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 15
|Quality Assurance in Another World GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 14
|Ragna Crimson GN 8Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|March 14
|Record of Wortenia War GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 15
|Shaman King The Super Star GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 14
|When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 14
|WIND BREAKER GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 14
|Yakuza Lover GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 14
|Young Lady Albert Is Courting Disaster GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 16
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 14
|As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Novel 1Cite
|Vertical
|US$14.95
|March 14
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 14
|The Dawn of the Witch Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.95
|March 14
|The Death Mage Novel 2Please
|One Peace
|US$14.95
|March 14
|The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 14
|Tearmoon Empire Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 14
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 14
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 16
|The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 3Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 14
|My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 13
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 16
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix Switch, PS5, PS4 gamePlease
|PQube
|US$39.99
|March 16
|Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Switch gameCite
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|March 16
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure Switch, PS4, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|NIS America
|US$49.99
|March 14
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.