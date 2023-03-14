Sin Chronicle Smartphone Game Ends Service on May 31

Game launched in March 2022

Sin Chronicle

The official website for'smobile role-playing game announced on Tuesday that the game will end its service on May 31 at 11:30 a.m. JST.

The game is no longer selling gems, but the game will continue to add new content until the service ends, including a first anniversary story event, a collaboration story, and a new main story chapter. The game will start giving refunds on May 31.

The game was first announced for release in December 2021, but the game launched in March 2022. The game is the successor to Sega 's Chain Chronicle smartphone game.

The game features a story that stands alone from Chain Chronicle . Player choices, including who is in the party, impacts the game's story. Each of the game's chapters has a climactic choice, and players cannot redo decisions. Each chapter is about 10 hours long.

The Chain Chronicle smartphone game launched in 2013 for iOS and Android devices, and in 2014 for PlayStation Vita. The game inspired the theatrical and television anime Chain Chronicle: Haecceitas no Hikari ( Chain Chronicle: The Light of Haecceitas ).

The anime project had both a theatrical and a television version. The theatrical version was split into three films. The three films debuted in Japan between December 2016 and February 2017. The 12-episode television anime version premiered in January 2017. Each of the three anime films has the same story content as four television episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

Sources: Sin Chronicle game's website and Twitter account, 4Gamer (楽器)