Ishura Anime Reveals 2 New Cast Members, Exclusive Disney+ Streaming

The staff for the television anime of storywriter Keiso and artist Kureta 's Ishura light novel series announced two new cast members on Wednesday. The anime's staff also announced that Disney+ will exclusively stream the anime worldwide.

The anime's new cast includes:

Jun Fukuyama as Hoshihase Ars

© 2023 珪素/KADOKAWA/異修羅製作委員会

Akio Ohtsuka as Hargend the Silent

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the series:

In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world: a master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponent with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; and an angelic assassin who deals instant death. Eager to attain the title of “One True Hero,” these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins.

Yuuki Kaji stars in the anime as Soujiro the Willow-Sword (first image below), and Reina Ueda plays Yuno the Distant Talon (second image).

Kaji and Ueda will appear at a live-streamed panel at Kadokawa 's booth at AnimeJapan on March 26 at 2:15 p.m. (1:15 a.m. EDT).

The novel began serialization on both the Shōsetsuka ni Narō and Kakuyomu websites in 2017. Kadokawa published the first volume of the series in September 2019, and the seventh volume shipped on February 17. The novel series topped the tankōbon, novel, and new title categories of the 2021 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook with the most number of votes ever recorded for a light novel series in the guidebook's history.

Meguri launched a manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in March 2021. The manga's second volume shipped in December 2021.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.