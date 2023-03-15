Return to Silent Hill Live-Action Film to Star Jeremy Irvine, Hannah Emily Anderson

Filming begins next month

©Konami Digital Entertainment

Return to Silent Hill

War Horse

Dark Phoenix, Jigsaw

Entertainment industry news source Deadline reported on Wednesday that the newlive-action film will star Jeremy Irvine () and Hannah Emily Anderson (). Filming is slated to begin next month in Germany and Eastern Europe.

The film follows Irvine as James, a man broken after being separated from his love, played by Anderson. After receiving a mysterious letter, he returns to Silent Hill to search for her. He finds that the town has been transformed by evil, and encounters terrifying figures.

Ashland Hill Media Finance will co-finance the film.

Film director Christophe Gans ( Crying Freeman , 2006 Silent Hill ) stated in a 2020 interview that he is working on a new Silent Hill film. Konami officially announced the Return to Silent Hill film in October 2022.

Victor Hadida (live-action Resident Evil film franchise ) is producing the film. Gans previously stated that the new film "will still be set in that 'small American town' atmosphere, where puritanism devastated everything." Gans previously directed the Silent Hill live-action film starring Radha Mitchell and Sean Bean that opened in 2006. M.J. Bassett later directed the Silent Hill: Revelation film that opened in 2012.

Konami 's Silent Hill horror game franchise debuted in 1999. Konami also announced in October 2022 that it will release a remake of the Silent Hill 2 game and three new games titled Silent Hill: Townfall , Silent Hill: Ascension , and Silent Hill f . Silent Hill 2 originally launched on PlayStation 2 in September 2001 in North America and Japan. It then launched on Xbox in December 2021 and PC in December 2002.

Source: Deadline (Andreas Wiseman)