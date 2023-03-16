Ghostwire: Tokyo Game Launches on Xbox Series X|S on April 12

Game's "Spider's Thread" free update also releases on April 12

Bethesda Softworks announced on Wednesday that Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo game will be available on Xbox Series X|S with Xbox Game Pass and Windows 10/11 PC with PC Game Pass on April 12, alongside the release of the game's Spider's Thread free update. The game's staff released a teaser for the update.

The game's update features a new challenging game mode "The Spider's Thread," where players must survive multi-level battles to reach the end, and uncover a new story. The game also features new areas and missions to explore in the main game, expanded main story cutscenes, expanded photo mode, additional combat skills, and new enemy Visitors.

The game was originally scheduled to launch in 2021 but was delayed, and it launched on the PlayStation 5 and PC in March 2022.

Bethesda Softworks describes the game:

After strange disappearances hit Tokyo's population, it's up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil. Armed with your own mysterious spectral abilities, you will face down the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before. Don't fear the unknown. Attack it.

Ikumi Nakamura , the game's former creative director, wrote the game's story, scenario, and character settings. She also designed concept art for characters, creatures, and the setting key visual. Kenji Kimura is directing the game. Shinji Mikami (Resident Evil) founded the game's studio, Tango Gameworks.