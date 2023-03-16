Rhapsody Music Anime Project's 'Live' Concert Anime Confirmed With In-Person Concerts to Start in July

Project tells bands' stories through animation, with bands performing music on stage

The official website for the rockin'on group's Rhapsody music anime project confirmed on Thursday that the project will have a "live" concert anime that will play at in-person performances starting in early July. The website revealed the anime's teaser promotional video and teaser visual.

© rockin'on holdings inc.all right reserved.

The project's anime will feature the bands' stories through animation, and the bands' voice actors will perform music on stage. The anime will not play at movie theaters or traditional stage theaters, but on a giant LED screen installed at a live concert venue. Starting early July, regular performances will be held at the harevutai Live House venue in Ikebukuro, Tokyo.

The cast in their respective bands includes:

Pink Flag

Haru no Jūjika (Spring Cross):

Bluebird:

Reon Tanie as Rakki Kokonoe (vocalist/guitarist)

as Rakki Kokonoe (vocalist/guitarist) Haruki Asada as Soten Natsume (vocalist/guitarist)

as Soten Natsume (vocalist/guitarist) Katsuyuki Miura as Nazuna Chikarashi (keyboardist)

System of Romance

Yuri Yamamoto as Kinji Abiko (vocalist)

as Kinji Abiko (vocalist) Daiki Kawamoto as Ginji Abiko (DJ/composer)

Additional casts include:

Jun Fukuyama as Junya Tōsaka

as Junya Tōsaka Kenjiro Tsuda as Kyōji Tōsaka

as Kyōji Tōsaka Aya Endo as Akari Tōsaka

Yōichi Shibuya and rockin'on are credited for the original work, and Shibuya is the project's chief production supervisor. Original character design by Yūki Kodama and character design by Momoko Kawai , and planning assistance by MIXER.

The tagline of the project is, "…Rock is a story of grief and hope." The story depicts the dedication and drive of four bands under the Rhapsody label: the four-member rock band Pink Flag with personal trauma, the loud rock band Haru no Jūjika (Spring Cross) of high school students, the folk unit Bluebird composed of childhood friends, and the EDM brother duo System of Romance (SOR).

The rockin'on group had planned to launch its first music anime project in summer of 2020, after holding auditions from August to September 2019.