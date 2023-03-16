Tales of Asteria Mobile Game Ends Service

Game launched for iOS, Android in April 2014

The official Twitter account for Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Tales of Asteria mobile game announced on Thursday that the game will end service on May 18. The game's finale scenario will launch in May. Sales of Star Spirit Stone in-game currency will end on April 13.

©いのまたむつみ 藤島康介 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Tales of Asteria will get a memorial book to commemorate illustrations over the game's nine years, and it will ship this summer. The original soundtrack featuring bonus tracks got a release on iTunes , Apple Music, Spotify , and other music distribution sites on Friday. Players can transfer illustration data from Tales of Asteria to the Tales of the Rays game.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in April 2014. The game series features over 200 characters from the Tales series of games, and features an all-new story from the Namco Tales Studio. The cast and characters include Velvet ( Rina Satou ), Raven ( Eiji Takemoto ), Jude ( Tsubasa Yonaga ), Kyle ( Jun Fukuyama ), Mikleo ( Ryota Ohsaka ), and Colette ( Nana Mizuki ).

Wit Studio also animated the opening movie for the second and third Tales of Asteria game installments.

The game allows players to explore the world of Asteria, gather allies, and engage in battles. The combat system allows players to connect attacks together to access their Mystic Artes. The game also features cooperative battles, where players can join up with guildmates to fight stronger enemies.

In April 2021, Bandai Namco announced that it would review operations for the game. Sakurasoft, which had managed the game during that time, had declared bankrupcy that same month.

Source: Tales of Asteria game's Twitter account via Hachima Kiko



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.