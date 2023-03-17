Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Light Novels Get TV Anime

Kadokawa announced on Friday that writer Sunsunsun and artist Momoco 's Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian ( Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Alya-san ) light novel series is getting a television anime adaptation.

Original illustrator Momoco and manga artist Saho Tenamachi both drew images to commemorate the announcement.

The anime will star Sumire Uesaka as Alisa Mihairovuna Kujō and Kōhei Amasaki as Masachika Kuse. Both are reprising their roles from an earlier drama CD.

Kadokawa also revealed that Alya will also become a VTuber.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Alisa Mikhailovna Kujou is Seiren Private Academy's “solitary princess.” She's a half-Russian beauty with silver hair, at the top of her class, student council accountant, and…completely unapproachable. For some reason, she's also taken on the responsibility of reprimanding the slacker who sits next to her in class. Masachika Kuze is constantly frustrating her by falling asleep, forgetting his textbooks, and just being an overall unexemplary student. Or at least, that's how it looks from the outside. She may put on a tough act, but she doesn't mind Masachika as much as others would think. She even lets him call her by her nickname, Alya. Anyone hearing the comments she mutters in Russian under her breath might know how she really feels, but since none of her classmates understand the language, she's free to say whatever she likes! Except…there is one person who knows what she's saying. Masachika eavesdrops on her embarrassing revelations, pretending to be clueless, all the while wondering what her flirtatious comments actually mean!

Kadokawa publishes the novels under its Sneaker Bunko imprint, and will publish the sixth volume on April 1. Saho Tenamachi ( Shōsetsu no Kami-sama ; Itsuka, Nemuri ni Tsuku Hi ) launched a manga adaptation in October 2022 on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app.

