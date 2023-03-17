Chinese Developer Perfect World Reveals Persona 5: The Phantom X Smartphone Game

Game's release areas not yet decided

©[2023] Perfect World Adapted from Persona5 ©SEGA ©ATLUS

Persona 5 : The Phantom X

The official website for thefranchise revealed on Friday that the Chinese company Perfect World is developing thesmartphone game. The RPG will be free to play but will have optional in-game purchases. The game will release for iOS and Android.

Atlus and Sega stated that the release area for the game is as yet undecided, including in Japan.

The original Persona 5 game shipped for the PS4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G .

The 26-episode television anime series based on the game premiered in April 2018 and aired through September 2018. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll and Hulu as it aired. Two specials then aired in December 2018 and March 2019.

The Persona 5 Royal ( Persona 5 The Royale in Japan) role-playing game launched for the PS4 in Japan in October 2019. The game launched in the Americas and Europe in March 2020.

The Persona 5 Strikers ( Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers ) action role-playing game released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan in February 2020. The game launched for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in the West in February 2021.

Source: Persona franchise's website via Hachima Kikō