ERASED Author Kei Sanbe Launches 13-kai Me no Ashiato Manga

Suspense manga centers on teacher discovering postcard foretelling horrible event

Manga creator Kei Sanbe launched a new manga titled 13-kai Me no Ashiato (The 13th Footprint) on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web manga site on Friday.

The manga is set in Chiba prefecture in 2018, and centers on elementary school teacher Tōya Togawa, who discovers a postcard that seems to portend a terrible event occurring on the following day.

Sanbe is also launching a new manga in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine on March 25 titled Otogi no Hako no Reto .

Sanbe serialized ERASED ( Boku dake ga Inai Machi ) from 2012 to March 2016, and serialized a spinoff manga from June to November 2016. The manga was nominated for the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize 'Reader Award' in 2014, the Manga Taisho Awards in 2015, and 2017's Seiun comic award. Yen Press has released the manga in English.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2016. Aniplex of America licensed the series, and Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in March 2016. Netflix also produced a Japanese live-action series adaptation that premiered in December 2017.

Sanbe launched the For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams ( Yume de Mita: Anoko no Tame ni ) manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in July 2017, and ended it in July 2022. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. Sanbe also launched the Island in a Puddle ( Mizutamari ni Ukabu Shima ) manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in November 2019 and ended it in September 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English.

