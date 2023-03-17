Irodori Aqua Begins Printing Venture with Yamato Nadeshiko's My Wife Is an Oni Manga's English Launch

Company ships 1st 2 volumes in May 2023

Irodori Comics ' Irodori Aqua indie manga label announced on Wednesday that it will begin printing books beginning with the first two English volumes of Yamato Nadeshiko's My Wife Is an Oni ( Oniyome to Kekkon Shite Shimatta Kekka ) manga in May 2023. Each volume will consist of 26 pages.

© Yamato Nadeshiko, Media Factory, Irodori Aqua

The company will print a limited quantity of each volume with no plans for reprints. The manga volumes are currently available for pre-order.

Nadeshiko launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine in 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in October 2020.

Japanese dōjinshi publisher Irodori Comics launched the IRODORI Aqua label for non-erotic manga in December 2019. The first four digital titles released under the label were Hiroyuki's "Two-Timing Fair and Square" and "Of Girls, Love, and Money," Yoimachi Meme 's "Raincoat Kids and the Splish-Splash City," and Yuuki Satou's "Love Letter for My Love Then and Now."

