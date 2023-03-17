Janus Oni no Ichizoku Manga Resumes

Manga went on hiatus last September

'smanga returned from hiatus in the March 31 issue of'smagazine on Friday.

The manga centers on Kiichi Samonji, a descendant of the warrior monk Kiichi Hōgen. Kiichi Samonji is also a loyal retainer of the historical daimyo Imagawa Yoshimoto, the legendary "number one Daimyō in the Tōkaidō." In the fateful battle between Imagawa and rival Oda Nobunaga in the Battle of Okehazama that would result in Imagawa's death, Imagawa gives Kiichi one final order.

Kuku launched the manga in Weekly Manga Times in April 2021. Houbunsha published the manga's second compiled book volume on October 14.

The SuBLime boys-love imprint published Kuku's Sword and Mist ( Tsurugi to Kiri ) manga in English. Digital Manga Publishing also published Kuku's Your Love Sickness ( Ayashi no Kimi no Koiwazurai ) manga.



Source: Weekly Manga Times March 31 issue