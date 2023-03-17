Mai Nishikata's GAME: Between the Suits Manga Resumes After 2 Years

Manga's last published chapter in 2021

© Mai Nishikata, Hakusensha

The 114th volume of's Love Jossie digital manga magazine published last Sunday the 24th chapter of's) manga, signaling its return after a nearly two-year hiatus. The magazine published the manga's 23rd chapter in May 2021.

Nishikata launched the manga in Love Jossie in 2015. Hakusensha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in April 2018.

Seven Seas licensed the manga under its Steamship imprint, and will publish the third volume in English on April 4. Seven Seas describes the story:

Fujii Sayo has worked hard to climb the ranks at her firm, and she won't let anything stand in her way–even if it costs her lover after lover. Enter her new colleague: Kiriyama Ryouichi. He's obedient enough in the boardroom, but in private, he's challenging and flirtatious–he wants her and he isn't afraid to show it. After falling into bed with him once and insisting it won't happen again, Ryouichi has an assertion of his own: she'll give in. The two agree to an affair that will only last until Sayo finds someone more suitable to her station and temperament, but Ryouichi is confident he'll win against any other man. Thus begins a sizzling game of push and pull that will set their office alight!

Nishikata's Venus Capriccio manga launched in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in 2005. Hakusensha published the manga's fifth and final volume in 2008. The now-defunct CMX Manga published the manga in English.

Source: Love Jossie volume 114