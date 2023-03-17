New Pokémon Anime Reveals More Cast Members

The Pokémon Company revealed four more cast members on Friday for the new anime in the Pokémon franchise .

The new cast includes (in order of appearance in the above video, character name spellings not confirmed)

Shun Horie as Amejio (partner pokémon: Soublades/Ceruledge), leader of the Explorers

as Amejio (partner pokémon: Soublades/Ceruledge), leader of the Explorers Kohsuke Tanabe as Jil (partner pokémon: Sidon/Rhydon), a member of the Explorers

as Jil (partner pokémon: Sidon/Rhydon), a member of the Explorers Arisa Shida as Konia (partner pokémon: Golduck), a member of the Explorers

as Konia (partner pokémon: Golduck), a member of the Explorers Yoshino Aoyama as Kurumin, a popular streamer

The previously revealed cast incluces:

The anime will premiere on April 14 and will have a one-hour first-episode special. The show will air on Fridays at 6:55 p.m.

The Pokémon Company previously stated in its English press release that the anime will premiere in 2023 "and beyond." The anime will feature Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and will also feature the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime will also feature the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who will battle alongside protagonists Liko and Roy.

The anime is getting a manga adaptation that will start on April 14.