New Pokémon Anime Reveals More Cast Members
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Pokémon Company revealed four more cast members on Friday for the new anime in the Pokémon franchise.
The new cast includes (in order of appearance in the above video, character name spellings not confirmed)
- Shun Horie as Amejio (partner pokémon: Soublades/Ceruledge), leader of the Explorers
- Kohsuke Tanabe as Jil (partner pokémon: Sidon/Rhydon), a member of the Explorers
- Arisa Shida as Konia (partner pokémon: Golduck), a member of the Explorers
- Yoshino Aoyama as Kurumin, a popular streamer
The previously revealed cast incluces:
- Minori Suzuki as Liko
- Yuka Terasaki as Roy.
- Taku Yashiro asFriede
- Ikue Ōtani as Captain Pikachu
- Ayane Sakura as Orio, who likes mechanical things (partner pokémon: Metagross)
- Kenta Miyake as Murdock, who is good at cooking (partner pokémon: Iwanko/Rockruff)
- Kei Shindou as Molly, a medical specialist (partner pokémon: Lucky/Chansey)
- Ikkyuu Juku as Randoh, who appears to be a fisherman
Saori Den (Mirage Queen Prefers Circus) is directing the anime, and Daiki Tomiyasu (Pokémon Sun & Moon, Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master) is serving as creative director. Dai Sato (Eureka Seven, Wolf's Rain, Samurai Champloo, Cowboy Bebop) is overseeing the series scripts. Tetsuo Yajima is the action director, Rei Yamazaki is the character designer, and Kyōko Itō is the sub-character designer. Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Conisch is composing the music.
The anime will premiere on April 14 and will have a one-hour first-episode special. The show will air on Fridays at 6:55 p.m.
The Pokémon Company previously stated in its English press release that the anime will premiere in 2023 "and beyond." The anime will feature Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and will also feature the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime will also feature the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who will battle alongside protagonists Liko and Roy.
The anime is getting a manga adaptation that will start on April 14.