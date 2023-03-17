The Summer You Were There Manga Ends in 6th Volume

© Yuama, Ichijinsha, Seven Seas Entertainment

Kimi to Tsuzuru Utakata

Yuama

Manga creatorrevealed in the afterword of the fifth compiled book volume of their) manga on Thursday that the manga will end with its sixth volume.did not reveal the release date for the volume.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shizuku is a shy high schooler who hardly talks to other people. Instead, she loses herself in writing, crafting a novel that she never intends to show anyone. But when her cute, popular classmate Kaori gets her hands on Shizuku's manuscript, everything changes. Kaori suggests that, in order to give Shizuku material for her next book, the two of them should start dating! Can this mismatched pair create their own happily ever after?

Yuama launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in May 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's second volume in December 2022.

Seven Seas has also licensed Yuama 's The Girl I Want Is So Handsome! ( Ikemen Sugidesu Shiki-senpai! ) manga, and released it in a single complete omnibus volume in January 2022. Yuama launched the manga in Comic Yuri Hime in 2018, and Ichijinsha published the manga's second and final compiled book volume in October 2019.