The Wire, John Wick, Resident Evil Actor Lance Reddick Passes Away

Noted actor, voice actor was 60

"Lance Reddick portrait 2009" by David Shankbone is licensed under CC BY 3.0. Image via WIkimedia Commons

Lance Reddick passed away of natural causes on Friday. He was 60.

Reddick was born in Baltimore, Maryland in June 1962. Baltimore later served as the backdrop for possibly his most notable role as police lieutenant Cedric Daniels in The Wire . In his long career, he also had roles in series such as Oz , Lost , Fringe , Bosch , CSI: Miami , One Night in Miami , and American Horror Story: Coven , among others.

One of his other major roles is that of Charon in the John Wick films, and the fourth main installment of the film series will release in the United States on March 24.

He played Guillermin in the Godzilla vs. Kong film, and starred as Albert Wesker in the live-action Resident Evil series, which debuted on Netflix in July 2022.

Reddick was also a noted voice actor in video games and animated series. He has starred in such blockbuster game franchises as Destiny and Horizon . Fans have been paying tribute to his Destiny 2 character in game after hearing the news. Reddick will also star in the upcoming Hellboy: Web of Wyrd game.

He also voiced the role of The Captain in the Castlevania animated series on Netflix .

Reddick was slated to play the Greek god Zeus in the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series for Disney+ . Other upcoming works include: Hulu 's White Men Can't Jump remake, St. Sebasian , Shirley , The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial , and Apteros .

Reddick was also a musician, having earned a Master of Fine Arts from Yale University in 1994.

Source: Variety (Jordan Moreau)