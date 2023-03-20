Atelier Ryza Game Series Ships 1.6 Million Copies Worldwide

©KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout

Ryza no Atelier ~Tokoyami no Joō to Himitsu no Kakurega~

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

's official Twitter account announced on Friday that its) game andsequel game have crossed a combined 1.6 million units shipped worldwide.

Koei Tecmo Games' Gust brand's Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout launched for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in North America in October 2019. The game launched in Europe in November 2019, and in Japan in September 2019. The game is inspiring a television anime adaptation.

Koei Tecmo America released Gust 's Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy game in January 2021 for PS4, Switch, PC via Steam , and digitally for PlayStation 5. That sequel was set three years after the first game in the franchise .

The Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key ( Ryza no Atelier 3 ~Owari no Renkinjutsushi to Himitsu no Kagi~ ) game was originally scheduled for release in Japan for the PS5, PS4, and Switch on February 22, and in the United States on the same platforms and on PC via Steam on February 24. Gust and Koei Tecmo America delayed the game's PS4, PS5, and Switch release to March 23 (March 24 in the West) and the game's release on PC via Steam to March 24.