Hiroshi Shiibashi's Iwamoto-senpai no Suisen Manga Goes on Hiatus Until August

Manga returns on August 18

© Hiroshi Shiibashi, Shueisha

The April issue of'smagazine announced on Friday that's(Upperclassman Iwamoto's Recommendation) manga will go on hiatus, and will return in the magazine's September issue on August 18.

Shiibashi launched the manga in Ultra Jump in February 2021, after publishing a one-shot pilot in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app in March 2020. Shueisha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on Friday.

The original one-shot centers on a military academy middle school student named Iwamoto, tasked by his headmaster to investigate the Donji Festival in the town of Shikibe, with the goal of ascertaining whether the town's "Shining Miko" is merely a trick or real.

The magazine also revealed on Friday that Shiibashi will publish four all-new chapters for his Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan ( Nurarihyon no Mago ) manga beginning in the magazine's next issue on April 19. The manga ran from 2008 to 2012 with 25 volumes and inspired two television anime seasons in 2010 and 2011. Viz Media published the manga in English.

Shiibashi is the creator of the Illegal Rare , Tsukumogami: Teito Jōhōbu Tokkenchobōin Serosero Nanashiki , and Yui Kamio Lets Loose manga.