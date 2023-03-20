×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 6-12

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe stays at #1

Editor's Note: Famitsu did not update its normal weekly top 30 ranking page for the week of March 6-12.

Japan's Game Ranking: March 6-12

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 32,132 283,744
2 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 20,889 4,929,287
3 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 15,861 3,934,627
4 NSw Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Koei Tecmo Games March 9 10,712 10,712
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,430 5,194,090
6 NSw Ib Playism March 9 9,080 9,080
7 PS4 Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Koei Tecmo Games March 9 9,031 9,031
8 PS5 Hogwarts Legacy WB Games February 10 9,017 148,552
9 PS5 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Koei Tecmo Games March 3 8,411 38,543
10 NSw Octopath Traveler II Square Enix February 24 7,739 75,819




Console Weekly Sales Lifetime Sales
Nintendo Switch 12,354 19,221,323
Nintendo Switch Lite 10,174 5,243,115
Nintendo Switch OLED Model 37,373 4,035,179
PS5 51,510 2,689,527
PS5 Digital Edition 13,359 432,454
Xbox Series X 2,729 182,438
Xbox Series S 158 250,599
PS4 1,602 7,859,428
New Nintendo 2DS LL 97 1,190,855

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 27-March 5
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives