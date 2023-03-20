News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 6-12
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe stays at #1
Editor's Note: Famitsu did not update its normal weekly top 30 ranking page for the week of March 6-12.
Japan's Game Ranking: March 6-12
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|32,132
|283,744
|2
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|20,889
|4,929,287
|3
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|15,861
|3,934,627
|4
|NSw
|Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 9
|10,712
|10,712
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,430
|5,194,090
|6
|NSw
|Ib
|Playism
|March 9
|9,080
|9,080
|7
|PS4
|Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 9
|9,031
|9,031
|8
|PS5
|Hogwarts Legacy
|WB Games
|February 10
|9,017
|148,552
|9
|PS5
|Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 3
|8,411
|38,543
|10
|NSw
|Octopath Traveler II
|Square Enix
|February 24
|7,739
|75,819
|Console
|Weekly Sales
|Lifetime Sales
|Nintendo Switch
|12,354
|19,221,323
|Nintendo Switch Lite
|10,174
|5,243,115
|Nintendo Switch OLED Model
|37,373
|4,035,179
|PS5
|51,510
|2,689,527
|PS5 Digital Edition
|13,359
|432,454
|Xbox Series X
|2,729
|182,438
|Xbox Series S
|158
|250,599
|PS4
|1,602
|7,859,428
|New Nintendo 2DS LL
|97
|1,190,855
Source: Famitsu