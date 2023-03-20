Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 6-12

So far, Exoprimal has a fantastic foundation to work with. The game looks amazing, the matches are hectic and fun (if a bit long-winded), and there seems to be a good story on the horizon.

― Team-based hero shooters have to do a lot of work to get out from under Overwatch's massive shadow. Capcom is looking forward to establishing a contender with their upcoming Exoprimal , with a bonus: it's not just...