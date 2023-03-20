The First Slam Dunk Anime Film Crosses US$32.7 Million in S. Korea

Film ranked at #2 in its 11th weekend, earning US$883,724

©I.T.PLANNING,INC. ©2022 THE FIRST SLAM DUNK Film Partners

, the new anime film of'sbasketball manga, crossed an equivalent of US$32,712,232 million in earnings, selling 4,155,088 tickets in South Korea.

The film ranked at #2 in its 11th weekend in the country, earning an equivalent of US$883,724 from Friday to Sunday. The film sold 107,515 tickets and played on 701 screens. Suzume topped the chart in South Korea for the weekend, earning a total so far of US$15,738,475 and selling 1.9 million tickets.

The First Slam Dunk opened in South Korea on January 4. In its fourth weekend, the film ranked #1, ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water . It became the highest selling anime film of all time in South Korea, selling a cumulative total of 3,818,000 tickets and crossing an equivalent of US$30,386,627 in earnings in its ninth weekend. The film has also surpassed Makoto Shinkai 's your name. as the highest earning anime film in the country.

The film opened in Japan on December 3, and ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. It sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend. The film is currently the 27th highest-earning film of all time in Japan. The film won Animation of the Year at the 46th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ).

Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu .

Sources: Variety (Patrick Frater), KOFIC