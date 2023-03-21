Yu Imai's The Witches of Adamas Manga Ends in Next Volume

© Yu Imai, Kodansha

Adamas no Majotachi

The 10th compiled book volume of's) manga revealed on Monday that the manga will end in its 11th volume, which will release in September.

Imai launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine in 2018. Seven Seas licensed the manga and releases it under its Ghost Ship adult imprint. The manga's fifth and sixth volumes will release on May 30 and October 10, respectively. Seven Seas describes the manga:

Satou Yukinari has a very strange condition: he ejaculates diamonds. Although these special diamonds are worth a fortune, and he could orgasm his way to great riches, they come with a price–each diamond costs him a year of his life! And beyond that, his condition has attracted a horde of beautiful seductress witches who want his precious stones, regardless of what it costs him. Watch Yukinari try to overcome sexy but deadly temptation in this outrageous, raunchy comedy!

Imai launched the Imori 201 manga in Monthly Young Magazine in 2011. The manga's fifth and final volume published in March 2014.

