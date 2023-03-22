Fuji TV Announces Original TV Anime KamiErabi GOD.App by NieR Creator Yoko Taro

Fuji TV announced on Wednesday that Yokō Tarō ( NieR:Automata ) is creating a new television anime titled KamiErabi GOD.app , and it will premiere in October. The anime's staff unveiled a teaser promotional video and visual:

©カミエラビ製作委員会

The tagline reads, "God, the world today is also going crazy."

Hiroyuki Seshita ( Knights of Sidonia ) is directing the anime at UNEND . JIN ( Kagerou Project ) is writing the script and is in charge of series composition. Atsushi Ohkubo ( Fire Force , Soul Eater ) is designing the characters. MONACA ( NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a ) is composing the music.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.