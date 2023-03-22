News
Fuji TV Announces Original TV Anime KamiErabi GOD.App by NieR Creator Yoko Taro
posted on by Alex Mateo
Fuji TV announced on Wednesday that Yokō Tarō (NieR:Automata) is creating a new television anime titled KamiErabi GOD.app, and it will premiere in October. The anime's staff unveiled a teaser promotional video and visual:
The tagline reads, "God, the world today is also going crazy."
Hiroyuki Seshita (Knights of Sidonia) is directing the anime at UNEND. JIN (Kagerou Project) is writing the script and is in charge of series composition. Atsushi Ohkubo (Fire Force, Soul Eater) is designing the characters. MONACA (NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a) is composing the music.
Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.
Sources: KamiErabi GOD.app anime's website, Fuji TV's livestream, Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)